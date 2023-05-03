Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on XERS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

