WVS Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
WVS Financial Stock Performance
WVFC stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.
WVS Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WVS Financial (WVFC)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.