WVS Financial Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

WVFC stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

