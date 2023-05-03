Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 3.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 40,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

