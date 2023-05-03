WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $283.80 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.80 million and approximately $5.54 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0283906 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $27.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

