Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($30.61) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.49) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,100.00.

WZZZY stock remained flat at $7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $10.58.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

