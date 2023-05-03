WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (BATS:NTSX) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (BATS:NTSX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. 89,827 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

The stock has a market cap of $753.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

