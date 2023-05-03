WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.36

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 5041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $501.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 256,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

