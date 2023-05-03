WisdomTree, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for WisdomTree in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
WisdomTree Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of WT opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $925.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.41. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.55.
WisdomTree Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
