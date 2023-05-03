WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.23. 3,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

