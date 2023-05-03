Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $27.44.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Featured Stories

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

