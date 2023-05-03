Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $27.44.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
