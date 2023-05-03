Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $199.31 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

