Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.00

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.00 and last traded at $198.44, with a volume of 518985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Stephens lifted their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,571,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Wingstop by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 397,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.