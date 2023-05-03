William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

