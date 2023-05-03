Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

WSR opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

