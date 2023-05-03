WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $701,620.99

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $30.20 million and $701,620.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00306716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003459 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.