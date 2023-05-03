Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of WHR opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.29. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

