WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,483.45

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,483.45 ($18.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,578 ($19.72). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,574 ($19.67), with a volume of 178,782 shares trading hands.

WH Smith Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,527.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,486.25.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.