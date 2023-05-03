Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 3.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $55,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.