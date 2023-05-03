Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on May 19th

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

