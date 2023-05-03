West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 1-Year High at $376.72

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $376.72 and last traded at $375.09, with a volume of 25947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $369.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

