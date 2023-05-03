West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NYSE WST traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $373.20. The company had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average of $279.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

