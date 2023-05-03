Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $92.31.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
