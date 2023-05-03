Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $92.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

