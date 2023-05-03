Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,308,508. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

