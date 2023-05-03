Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

WFC stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

