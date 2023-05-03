Wells Fargo & Company Cuts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $4.50

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHRT. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

IHRT opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $448.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

