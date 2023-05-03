WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $262,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

