WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

