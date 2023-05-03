Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Watsco worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Watsco by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $339.88 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

