Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 154,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $339.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

