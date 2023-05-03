Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

