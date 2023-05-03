Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 412,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,104,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.