Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vuzix stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.95. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

