Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vuzix Trading Down 4.1 %
Vuzix stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.95. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.