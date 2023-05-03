VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $79.42 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $79.42 million and approximately $65.22 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,276.36 or 1.00051510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000103 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03177348 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.