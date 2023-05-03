Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.
Voya Financial Trading Down 3.8 %
VOYA traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 1,586,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.
Voya Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Voya Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Voya Financial by 234.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.
VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
