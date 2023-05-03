Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Voya Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

VOYA traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. 1,586,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Voya Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Voya Financial by 234.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.