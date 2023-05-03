Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,985,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
Further Reading
