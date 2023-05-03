Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,985,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

