Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Acquires $54,772.52 in Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $54,772.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,969.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

VABK traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 16,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VABK. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

