Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

