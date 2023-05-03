Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,991. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

