Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 34,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.71.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0648464 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.