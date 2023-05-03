Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

VRTX stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.58. The company had a trading volume of 307,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

