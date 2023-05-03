Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.14. The company had a trading volume of 399,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,580. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

