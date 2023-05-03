Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $37.48 million and $3.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00307505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00533204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.60 or 0.00415906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,147,382 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

