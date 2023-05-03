Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $59.45 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.45 million and $51.71 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0220529 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48,057,348.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.