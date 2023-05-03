Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.43 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and $859,131.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00058576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,445,937,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,937,797 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

