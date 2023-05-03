Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.22 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-$0.34 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 930,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,550. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.