Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

