Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $187.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

