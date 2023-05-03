Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BIV opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.