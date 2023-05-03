Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,524,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.20. 77,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

