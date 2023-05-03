Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.49. The company had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,501. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

